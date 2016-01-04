Mandy Patinkin wants us to exercise our humanity

Stephen Colbert probed Homeland star Mandy Patinkin for upcoming details about the award-winning show, adding that he watches with a death grip on his chair. Patinkin cannot indulge Colbert unfortunately, but he does discuss what he’s learned from Saul Berenson, the character he’s played for five years.

Watch The Late Show interview and hear Patinkin’s thoughts on the world, fear and humanity.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

