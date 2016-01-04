100.7 ends speculation and reveals new format

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's newest radio station 100.7 KFM-BFM San Diego hit the air waves for the first time Monday morning.
Formerly known as 100.7 Jack FM, the new station revealed its new name during the DSC show Monday morning. The station's name isn't all that's different, listeners can also expect a new playlist.
Other changes coming to 100.7 KFM-BFM San Diego include bringing back the "No Repeat Work Day," which means hours of variety without any repeats.
Hear the new #Radio format on @KFMbfm on the station's launch of 100.7 ???? "Playing Whatever, Whenever" ?? @CBS8 6:30p pic.twitter.com/VQdfLEuCrN— Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) January 5, 2016
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.