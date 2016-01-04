100.7 ends speculation and reveals new format

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's newest radio station 100.7 KFM-BFM San Diego hit the air waves for the first time Monday morning.

Formerly known as 100.7 Jack FM, the new station revealed its new name during the DSC show Monday morning. The station's name isn't all that's different, listeners can also expect a new playlist.

Other changes coming to 100.7 KFM-BFM San Diego include bringing back the "No Repeat Work Day," which means hours of variety without any repeats.