Man accused of killing wife pleads not guilty

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at a home in National City pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge.



Jose Hernandez Cruz, 43, was ordered held on $2 million bail. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.



According to National City police, Cruz called for help around 10:15 p.m. Dec. 29 and told authorities he had stabbed his wife. Cruz was still at the residence on I Street near E 26th Street when officers arrived.



Police found 38-year-old Angelica Vargas Hernandez unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound to her chest. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive her, but she died at the scene.



Cruz was subsequently arrested based on statements he made and evidence at the scene, police said.



He will be back in court Jan. 29 for a readiness conference and Feb. 25 for a preliminary hearing.