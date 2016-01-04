New coffee spot brewing goodwill with honor system

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a new year and a new coffee shop in downtown San Diego has a new idea.

As CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely reports, if you will trust Copa Vida to brew a good cup of coffee, they will trust you to serve yourself.

No lines. No waiting. New coffee house offers Honor Bar. Story at 5:40 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/L0coIYFzFl — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) January 4, 2016