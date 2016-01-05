Preparing for heavy rain in the Tijuana River Valley

These horses are standing in flood waters after the Tijuana River Valley flooded in 2008.

TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY (CBS 8) – Local leaders are preparing residents and ranchers for heaving rain along the Tijuana River Valley as a result of a series of storm hitting San Diego County this week.

San Diego City Councilmember David Alvarez with District 8, and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina hosted a community meeting Tuesday about potential flooding along the Tijuana River Valley.

Public safety leaders including the San Diego Police Department, Fire & Rescue Department, Animal Control, Border Patrol and community members and ranchers were on hand to answer important questions and talk about a plan of action.

In the above video report, CBS News 8’s Abbie Alford and Shannon Handy both explain more on how ranchers are preparing for El Nino.