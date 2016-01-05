Preparing for heavy rain in the Tijuana River Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Preparing for heavy rain in the Tijuana River Valley

Posted: Updated:
These horses are standing in flood waters after the Tijuana River Valley flooded in 2008. These horses are standing in flood waters after the Tijuana River Valley flooded in 2008.

TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY (CBS 8) – Local leaders are preparing residents and ranchers for heaving rain along the Tijuana River Valley as a result of a series of storm hitting San Diego County this week.

San Diego City Councilmember David Alvarez with District 8, and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina hosted a community meeting Tuesday about potential flooding along the Tijuana River Valley.

Public safety leaders including the San Diego Police Department, Fire & Rescue Department, Animal Control, Border Patrol and community members and ranchers were on hand to answer important questions and talk about a plan of action.

In the above video report, CBS News 8’s Abbie Alford and Shannon Handy both explain more on how ranchers are preparing for El Nino.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.