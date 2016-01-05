Multi-million dollar Poway dream home could be yours for $150

SAN DIEGO – A multi-million dollar home or up to $2.1 million cash, plus 1,300 other prizes, are now up for grabs in the 12th annual Dream House Raffle benefiting San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House.

This year’s grand prize home is a dream-worthy property in the prestigious Heritage Estates gated community in Poway. The five-bedroom house features 8,500 square feet of luxury living including a chef’s kitchen, theater room and more. The five-acre estate includes a well for landscaping the lavish property, which also includes a swimming pool, lighted tennis court and golf putting green.

Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego says the raffle isn’t just exciting for the thousands of San Diegans who purchase tickets each year, but it’s also important to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“Community support of this raffle grows each year and greatly helps our nonprofit organization, which relies heavily on personal donations and major community fundraisers like the Dream House Raffle,” Day said.

Raffle tickets cost $150 each and are also available in discounted multi-ticket packs.

For a complete list of raffle rules, deadlines and prizes, click here.