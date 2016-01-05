Weather - Weekday Mornings 4:30AM, 5AM, 6AM, 11AM

"I am thrilled to be back, working for the best news station in San Diego. Even though it's been 8 years since I last worked here, I feel like I’m reunited with my family."

Heather Myers returns to CBS News 8, delivering the morning forecast to San Diegans with extra sunshine, even on partly cloudy days. This native San Diegan brings her journalistic experience, versatility and knowledge of our county to San Diego mornings and the CBS News 8 weather team.

Heather originally joined CBS News 8 in 2003 as reporter/fill-in anchor, covering some of San Diego and Southern California’s largest stories, including the 2003 and 2007 wildfires. In 2007, she moved to San Diego 6 News as weeknight co-anchor, then morning anchor.

Born in Fallbrook, Heather is proud graduate of Poway High School and San Diego State University, where she earned a degree in journalism. A distinguished journalist, Heather is the recipient of eight Emmy Awards and two Associated Press Awards. She also shares her passion and commitment with several community organizations.

"I have spent the past few years doing volunteer work with the San Diego based Salvation Army. I have also worked closely with the San Diego Humane Society as the chosen emcee for several of the organization's fundraising events."

A doting mom, Heather enjoys spending her time with her husband, two young boys and lab-mix Capone. “When the work day is done in the morning, I rush home to be with my sons. You’ll most likely find us at the park or exploring our county’s hidden treasures. On the weekends, we love cheering on the Chargers, Padres, or San Diego Gulls hockey team."

You can connect with Heather, @HeatherCBS8 or hmyers@kfmb.com.