SD Humane Society accepting nominations for Compassion Awards

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society is accepting nominations for the fourth annual Animal Compassion Awards, which will recognize

exceptional support for animals in our community.



The top honors are the Animal Impact Award, highlighting how an animal has impacted a human life in an extraordinary way, or vice versa; and the

Humane Hero, an individual, business or group that goes above and beyond to create positive awareness of animals and the love they bring to individuals.



The awards will also honor pet-friendly businesses.



"We live in one of the pet-friendliest cities in the nation, and what better reason to honor the people in our community who have inspired the special and unique bond that we share with animals?" said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.



"We see extraordinary examples everyday of people who are bettering animal welfare in San Diego and making this a more compassionate society for

people and their pets," he said.



Pet-friendly business categories include best restaurants, hotels, housing, groomers, pet sitters, dog beaches, dog parks, pet boutiques, dog washes and boarding kennels.



Submissions will be accepted online through Feb. 12.



Winners will be featured in the July issue of San Diego Pets Magazine.