Partial ceiling collapse and garage flooding at Old Town Marriott

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Crews are working to clean up at an Old Town hotel after a small section of the rood collapsed during Tuesday's storm.

The collapse happened just before 4 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street. No one was injured when part of the carport in front of the reception caved in, sending water pouring down. 

Water damage was reported throughout the hotel. The rain also flooded the underground parking garage, leaving several cars underwater. 

