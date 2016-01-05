Mission Valley braces for more flooding

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Several vehicles were submerged in water in the one of the flooded Fashion Valley Mall parking garages Wednesday, left by drivers who were unable to move them Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the San Diego River in the area of Fashion Valley Mall for Wednesday night.

Much of the water was from a swollen San Diego River, which flowed across Avenida Del Rio, after rain dumped on San Diego Tuesday. But the damage was not limited to the exterior of the mall. Water gushed through the front door of Macy's, making it all the way to the cosmetics department.

Flooding was also reported in other parts of Mission Valley Tuesday.

In Kearny Mesa, streets were transformed into mini-rivers. The deluge of rain was too much for drainage systems along Convoy Street, making it nearly impossible to cross.

Also Tuesday, about a dozen streets were deemed unsafe due to the storm: 70th street in La Mesa, Genesee Avenue, Interstate 5 near UCSD, Wildcat Canyon Road in Ramona and Abbott Street in Ocean Beach.

The California Highway Patrol reported more than two-and-a-half times as many collisions as compared to a typical “good weather day” on Tuesday.

For San Diego County freeways and streets in unincorporated areas Tuesday, the CHP reported 374 collisions on Tuesday. That compares to the average of 140 crashes on a dry day.

Officers advise drivers to use extreme caution when driving in the rain and wind.

