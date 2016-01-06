4.5 Magnitude earthquake jolts parts of inland Southern California

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake gave an early morning wake-up call to the inland region of Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-4.5 jolt occurred at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday and was centered 2 miles north of Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles.

The Riverside County Fire Department received no reports of problems from the quake.

USGS seismologist Lucy Jones says the area has a history of many quakes in the magnitude-4 range.

Banning is a small city along Interstate 10 in the San Gorgonio Pass between the San Bernardino and San Jacinto (hah-SIN'-toh) mountain ranges.





