Stephen Colbert & John Krasinski have a fake vomit-off

John Krasinski stopped by The Late Show to talk about his new film "13 Hours" and his wife Emily Blunt. 

Then, Krasinski talked about what he calls his favorite thing in the world: fake vomiting. You read that right – fake vomiting.

Watch as the two have a "vomit-off."

