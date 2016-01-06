Bankers Hill standoff suspect in court

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mental competency hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a man accused of firing on San Diego police officers during a five-hour standoff at his ex-girlfriend's Bankers Hill apartment.

Titus Nathan Colbert of Las Vegas faces 105 years to life in prison if convicted of three counts of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon said a woman called police about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 4, saying her ex-boyfriend may have gained access to her fourth-floor apartment on Brant Street. When officers checked a rear bedroom of the apartment, Colbert, 33, allegedly shot at them from the bedroom, narrowly missing them, according to police.

One of the officers, Carlos Estrada, returned fire while other patrolmen retreated and called for backup.

During the standoff, Colbert also allegedly fired multiple rounds at two SWAT officers, Runyon said. One of them, eight-year SDPD veteran Matthew Hone, shot back at the suspect.

Prior to surrendering, the uninjured defendant disposed of a revolver and a rifle, dropping them to a courtyard below, according to the prosecutor. A subsequent search of the residence turned up another rifle, and 17 shell casings were recovered inside the apartment, Runyon said.

The emergency prompted evacuations, several school lockdowns, road closures and suspensions of incoming flights at nearby Lindbergh Field.

Colbert's former girlfriend was able to leave the apartment before the gunfire began and was not hurt, police said.