Hillcrest house fire displaces 10 people

HILLCREST (CBS 8) - Ten people are without a home Wednesday, after a fire that started in the garage.

Firefighters were called to the home on First Avenue in Hillcrest, just after midnight where a detached garage was burning.

"Initially 2 engine showed up to the scene there was a fully engulfed garage fire with smoke billowing out into the street. Fire protection lines were pulled to protect surrounding structures," said Steven Lozano, San Diego Fire Batt. Chief.

The Red Cross is providing shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.