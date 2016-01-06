Local shop tests paddle boards in floodwaters

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Employees at a surf shop in Oceanside hit the waters to test out some products, but it wasn't the waters at the beach.

Josh Rowe of Surf Ride made the best of Tuesday's storm and spent part of the afternoon paddling up and down the sidewalk through inches of water that flooded the street and sidewalk.



The family-owned company has been in the area since 1974.

(Video Courtesy: Josh Bernard, Surf Ride)

