Storms bring snow to local mountains

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rain isn't the only thing this set of storms is bringing to San Diego.

A dusting of snow covered some of San Diego's local mountains Tuesday night and the snowing picked up again on Wednesday.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy reports from Mount Laguna with a look at how people are enjoying the winter conditions in the above video.

The snow is coming down hard on Mount Laguna....live report at 5:30 @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/k2DSBymQrK — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) January 7, 2016