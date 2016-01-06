Thief takes Hornblower yacht for joy ride on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A convicted felon has been charged with stealing a 62-ton Hornblower yacht over the weekend and taking it for a joy ride around San Diego Bay.

Jorge Glaviria, 37, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four felony counts including theft, vandalism and setting a yacht adrift. Prosecutors say he jumped a fence early Saturday morning and floated away in the Newport Hornblower yacht, which is used for dinner cruises and weddings.

CBS News 8 obtained webcam still images of the boat circling the bay for 8 hours (courtesy of sundiegolive.com). Saturday morning, employees noticed the yacht floating on the bay and saw Glaviria peering back at them with a pair of binoculars.

Harbor Police said Glaviria then jumped off the yacht and tried to swim away before he was arrested.

Prosecutors say he also damaged the vessel.

“The damages are likely to exceed $25,000, which is why we're asking for this (high) bail. He also has a recent criminal history,” said prosecutor Nicole Venegas in court Wednesday.

Glaviria is already a convicted thief on felony probation. In September 2015, he pleaded guilty to stealing a brand new Mercedes Benz from an El Cajon dealership and taking it on a joy ride.

Police chased him in the Mercedes and arrested him after he crashed the vehicle in Alpine, according to to the dealership.

Court records show Glaviria has prior drug convictions in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

In the Hornblower yacht case, the judge set bail at $75,000.

The Hornblower cruise company said Glaviria has no connection their operation and the theft appears to be a random act.