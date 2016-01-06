Ocean Beach flood victims not getting chance to dry out - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ocean Beach flood victims not getting chance to dry out



OCEAN BEACH (CBS 8)  - Residents in Ocean Beach were trying to dry out their properties Wednesday afternoon when the second wave of rain hit. 

Tuesday's storm flooded several streets in Ocean Beach, leaving cars underwater and Tuesday's rain is causing additional problems for residents. 

CBS News 8's Steve Price reports from Ocean Beach where authorities have closed the pier in the above video. 

