New animation technology now used in local courtrooms

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Prosecutors in San Diego have a new tool when it comes to putting criminals behind bars. Instead of relying on just pictures and witness statements, they can now recreate what happened using computer animations.
Investigators are now able to create animations of events that have happened in San Diego using crime scene photos, notes and witness statements.
"From that point, we take that information and we build an actual 3D computer model of the scene," said Nathan Cunningham, Investigative Technician San Diego DA's Office. "We can get aerial shots. Take the roof off. We can do what we need to do to make the area visible that you couldn't obtain from photos," said Cunningham.
Cunningham regularly uses crime scene animations during investigations to provide judges and juries an in depth look at the scenes.
"Now you are getting into situations where we can have crash scenes reenacted, fights reenacted and robberies reenacted," said Deputy DA Lucy Yturralde.
The animation videos are designed not only to help prosecute people, but also to help exonerate those who are innocent.
"We resort to using diagrams to show the jury what the injuries were and whether or not the injuries were consistent with someone in a fight or if they're consistent with a defendants claim of self-defense," said Yturralde.
Technicians say that when it comes to how long those animations take to build, it depends on the case. In some instances, the animations take months to complete.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.