Heavy rains cause roof collapse at FedEx facility

Heavy rains cause roof collapse at FedEx facility

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Wednesday's storm caused major problems at a FedEx facility in Sorrento Valley where a large section of the roof collapsed on workers. 

The collapse happened late Wednesday afternoon at the building in the 9900 block of Olson Drive. Fire officials say the rain overwhelmed the drainage system on the roof, causing a 4,000 square foot section of the roof to cave in. 

Two employees were directly underneath the roof when it came down. Neither of the employees were injured during the collapse. 

Structural engineers are currently inspecting the building, however, it's expected to be closed for several weeks. 

