Homes damaged in Vista during powerful storm

VISTA (CBS 8) - Cleanup efforts are underway in the North County after strong winds from Wednesday's storm damaged more than half a dozen homes.
Strong winds toppled eucalyptus trees which took down four power lines in Vista on Seaview Place. Melody Warren says just before 3 p.m., she watched as her eucalyptus tree snapped, barely missing the roof of her house.
Sawing away and boarding up. Trees down and homes damaged in #Vista
"The Barbeque was flying across the yard. The table was up in the air. The chairs were flying, the fire pit and then this huge eucalyptus tree came down," said Warren.
Warren's neighbor Josh Klutts heard the strong winds and says a limb from a tree crashed through his window.
"It literally came to where I was sitting. If I hadn't moved, it definitely would have hurt," said Klutts.
Around the same time that Warren's tree fell in her back yard, the National Weather Service canceled a tornado warning. Meteorologists say that during the storm's peak in Vista, wind gusts reached 40 miles per hour.
Five SDG&E customers lost power after the power lines were taken out. SDG&E crews were able to restore power shortly before 9 p.m. The National Weather Service says a meteorologist will be in Vista Thursday morning to survey the damage to determine whether or not a small tornado tore through the Vista neighborhood.
A total of eight homes suffered structural damage.
