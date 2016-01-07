Heavy rain leads to roof collapse in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The roof caved in at the Goodwill Thrift Store in Escondido Wednesday night.

Four workers and the janitorial staff heard strange noises and then the ceiling suddenly buckled.

"Quite frankly, when I got the first phone call it was there's a problem with the roof. The second phone call was the roof collapsed and third phone call was thank goodness our staff got out safely," Beth Forsberg, Goodwill VP Retail & Operations

The Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center is in big trouble. Part of their roof collapsed.

Debris from the damaged structure broke a pipe that's part of a fire suppression system. Escondido firefighters turned off the sprinklers, but the remaining water damaged everything inside the store.

In Vista, Melody Warren says just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday she watched as her eucalyptus tree snapped in half, barely missing her roof.

As winds reaching 40 miles per hour whipped through, a tree limb crashed through a neighbor's window. There were eight homes with property damage.

The National Weather Service says a meteorologist will be out in Vista Thursday to survey the damage and determine the force of the winds, after a tornado warning was canceled in North County.

The Goodwill Thrift Store's 35 employees, some with significant disabilities, have the option of working at other stores or taking time off. The store could be a total loss.