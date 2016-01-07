Heavy rain, strong wind causes road closures across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police announced that the following roads are closed Thursday because of heavy flooding conditions across the county in a week-long series of El Nino-driven storms.

[RELATED: Traffic conditions around the county]

Miramar:

- Miramar Road between Camino Ruiz and Cabot Drive.

Kearny Mesa:

- Convoy Street at Raytheon Road.

Mission Valley/Mission Valley East Area:

- Mission Center Road between Hazard Center and Camino De La Reina.

- 4500 Mission Gorge Place.

Continuing Road Closures:

Fashion Valley/Mission Valley Area:

- Avenida Del Rio

- 1500 Hotel Circle South

- Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio.

- Fashion Valley Road between Hotel Circle North and Riverwalk Drive.

Otay Mesa

- La Media Road/Airway Road.

Tijuana River Valley

- Hollister Street/Monument Road.

Talmadge

- Aldine Drive/Fairmount Avenue.

Teralta West

- 4100 41st Street (East Alley).

Torrey Hills

- Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.

As of late Wednesday night, the following roads and intersections were flooded:

City Heights

- 4100 block of 41st Street.

Colina Del Sol

- 52nd Street at Trojan Avenue.

Grantville

- 4500 block Mission Gorge Place.

Kearny Mesa

- Convoy Street at Raytheon Road.

Kensington

- Aldine Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Ocean Beach

- Bacon Street at Newport Avenue.

- 4800 block of Narragansett Avenue.

- Abbott Street at Santa Monica Avenue.

Otay Mesa

- La Media Road at Airway Road.

Midway District

- Midway Drive at Barnett Street.

- Midway Drive at Wing Street.

Mission Hills

- Front Street at Washington Street.

Mira Mesa

- Miramar Road between Camino Ruiz and Cabot Drive.

Mission Valley

- 10700 block of San Diego Mission Road.

- 5300 and 5400 blocks of Mission Center Road.

- 1500 block of Hotel Circle South.

- Avenida del Rio.

- Camino de le Reina between Camino de la Siesta and Avenida del Rio.

- Morena Boulevard at Linda Vista Road.

North Park

- 3541 Ray St.

Rancho Penasquitos

- southbound Black Mountain Road to eastbound Mercy Road.

- eastbound Mercy Road at Black Mountain Road.

Rolando

- 6600 block of University Avenue.

Serra Mesa

- Aero Road at Sandrock.

Sorrento Mesa

- 5600 block of Carroll Canyon Road.

- 7300 block of Trade Street.

Sorrento Valley

- 10200 block of Sorrento Valley Road.

Tijuana River Valley

- Hollister Street at Monument Road.

Torrey Hills

- Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.

- Roselle Street at Estuary Way.