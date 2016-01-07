Heavy rain, strong wind causes road closures across San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heavy rain, strong wind causes road closures across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police announced that the following roads are closed Thursday because of heavy flooding conditions across the county in a week-long series of El Nino-driven storms.

Miramar:

 - Miramar Road between Camino Ruiz and Cabot Drive.

Kearny Mesa:

 - Convoy Street at Raytheon Road.

Mission Valley/Mission Valley East Area:

 - Mission Center Road between Hazard Center and Camino De La Reina.

 - 4500 Mission Gorge Place.

Continuing Road Closures:

Fashion Valley/Mission Valley Area:

  - Avenida Del Rio

  - 1500 Hotel Circle South

  - Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio.

  - Fashion Valley Road between Hotel Circle North and Riverwalk Drive.

Otay Mesa

  - La Media Road/Airway Road.

Tijuana River Valley

  - Hollister Street/Monument Road.

Talmadge

  - Aldine Drive/Fairmount Avenue.

Teralta West

  - 4100 41st Street (East Alley).

Torrey Hills

  - Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.

As of late Wednesday night, the following roads and intersections were flooded:

City Heights

  - 4100 block of 41st Street.

Colina Del Sol

  - 52nd Street at Trojan Avenue.

Grantville

  - 4500 block Mission Gorge Place.

Kearny Mesa

  - Convoy Street at Raytheon Road.

Kensington

  - Aldine Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Ocean Beach

  - Bacon Street at Newport Avenue.

  - 4800 block of Narragansett Avenue.

  - Abbott Street at Santa Monica Avenue.

Otay Mesa

  - La Media Road at Airway Road.

Midway District

  - Midway Drive at Barnett Street.

  - Midway Drive at Wing Street.

Mission Hills

  - Front Street at Washington Street.

Mira Mesa

  - Miramar Road between Camino Ruiz and Cabot Drive.

Mission Valley

  - 10700 block of San Diego Mission Road.

  - 5300 and 5400 blocks of Mission Center Road.

   - 1500 block of Hotel Circle South.

  - Avenida del Rio.

  - Camino de le Reina between Camino de la Siesta and Avenida del Rio.

  - Morena Boulevard at Linda Vista Road.

North Park

  - 3541 Ray St.

Rancho Penasquitos

  - southbound Black Mountain Road to eastbound Mercy Road.

  - eastbound Mercy Road at Black Mountain Road.

Rolando

  - 6600 block of University Avenue.

Serra Mesa

  - Aero Road at Sandrock.

Sorrento Mesa

  - 5600 block of Carroll Canyon Road.

  - 7300 block of Trade Street.

Sorrento Valley

  - 10200 block of Sorrento Valley Road.

Tijuana River Valley

  - Hollister Street at Monument Road.

Torrey Hills

  - Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.

  - Roselle Street at Estuary Way.

