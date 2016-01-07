Heavy rain, strong wind causes road closures across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police announced that the following roads are closed Thursday because of heavy flooding conditions across the county in a week-long series of El Nino-driven storms.
Miramar:
- Miramar Road between Camino Ruiz and Cabot Drive.
Kearny Mesa:
- Convoy Street at Raytheon Road.
Mission Valley/Mission Valley East Area:
- Mission Center Road between Hazard Center and Camino De La Reina.
- 4500 Mission Gorge Place.
Continuing Road Closures:
Fashion Valley/Mission Valley Area:
- Avenida Del Rio
- 1500 Hotel Circle South
- Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio.
- Fashion Valley Road between Hotel Circle North and Riverwalk Drive.
Otay Mesa
- La Media Road/Airway Road.
Tijuana River Valley
- Hollister Street/Monument Road.
Talmadge
- Aldine Drive/Fairmount Avenue.
Teralta West
- 4100 41st Street (East Alley).
Torrey Hills
- Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.
As of late Wednesday night, the following roads and intersections were flooded:
City Heights
- 4100 block of 41st Street.
Colina Del Sol
- 52nd Street at Trojan Avenue.
Grantville
- 4500 block Mission Gorge Place.
Kearny Mesa
- Convoy Street at Raytheon Road.
Kensington
- Aldine Drive at Fairmount Avenue.
Ocean Beach
- Bacon Street at Newport Avenue.
- 4800 block of Narragansett Avenue.
- Abbott Street at Santa Monica Avenue.
Otay Mesa
- La Media Road at Airway Road.
Midway District
- Midway Drive at Barnett Street.
- Midway Drive at Wing Street.
Mission Hills
- Front Street at Washington Street.
Mira Mesa
- Miramar Road between Camino Ruiz and Cabot Drive.
Mission Valley
- 10700 block of San Diego Mission Road.
- 5300 and 5400 blocks of Mission Center Road.
- 1500 block of Hotel Circle South.
- Avenida del Rio.
- Camino de le Reina between Camino de la Siesta and Avenida del Rio.
- Morena Boulevard at Linda Vista Road.
North Park
- 3541 Ray St.
Rancho Penasquitos
- southbound Black Mountain Road to eastbound Mercy Road.
- eastbound Mercy Road at Black Mountain Road.
Rolando
- 6600 block of University Avenue.
Serra Mesa
- Aero Road at Sandrock.
Sorrento Mesa
- 5600 block of Carroll Canyon Road.
- 7300 block of Trade Street.
Sorrento Valley
- 10200 block of Sorrento Valley Road.
Tijuana River Valley
- Hollister Street at Monument Road.
Torrey Hills
- Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road.
- Roselle Street at Estuary Way.
