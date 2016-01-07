VIDEO: Lamborghini driver plows through flooded San Diego intersection

SAN DIEGO - A series of storms hitting San Diego County is wreaking havoc on the roadways. But as you can see in the viral video above, one driver makes it through a flooded intersection in a Lamborghini Gallardo. The driver had the bright idea to drive his car through the flooded street. Luckily, his car didn't stall in the middle of the water as he sped through the river with ease.

VIDEO SOURCE: JUKINMEDIA via CNN VAN