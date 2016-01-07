Major flooding causes sink hole in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lifeguards say a section of Avenida De La Playa sank Thursday morning due to heavy flooding in La Jolla.

The roadway was reported to have dropped 2-feet deep, weakening underlying supports.

SDG&E worked to tap off a gas line that cut off gas to La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.

Portable tanks were temporarily issued to affected businesses in the area.

Crews are working to re-route the gas pipe line.