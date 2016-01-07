Chains required to drive up into snow covered mountains

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local law enforcement is advising travelers who plan on commuting to the mountains to chain their tires after Tuesday and Wednesday's storms dusted local mountains with a fresh blanket of snow.

The National Weather Service said that an additional 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall later Thursday evening. The mountain snow isn't expected to lighten up and forecasters report that snow would continue through Friday and that showers would be scattered and light.

Blowing snow and fog could create hazardous driving conditions. Travelers on mountain roads are advised to carry tire chains, extra clothing and food.