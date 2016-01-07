East County school districts will remain close Friday due to storm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The two East County school districts shut down Thursday due to problems from the stormy weather will remain closed tomorrow, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

The Mountain Empire Unified School District operates four elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school in the backcountry area of San Diego County, which received large amounts of rain and some snow over the past three days, making transportation difficult.

The Dehesa School system, a K-8 campus just east of El Cajon, suffered substantial flood damage to buildings and grounds.

The Office of Education provides updates on school closures on its Twitter account sandiegoCOE.