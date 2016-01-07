Beyonce to perform at Super Bowl halftime show next month - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Beyonce to perform at Super Bowl halftime show next month

Pepsi confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, that the 34-year-old singer will perform at the Feb. 7 show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Pepsi confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, that the 34-year-old singer will perform at the Feb. 7 show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce is returning to the Super Bowl halftime show.

Pepsi confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the 34-year-old singer will perform at the Feb. 7 show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Last month, Coldplay announced they would perform at the halftime show.

Beyonce headlined the 2013 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans at the Superdome, where she was joined by her Destiny Child's bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Beyonce and Coldplay recently collaborated on the band's new album, "A Head Full of Dreams."

Katy Perry, who performed at last year's Super Bowl, had the most-watched halftime show in history with 118 million viewers. Other past halftime headliners include Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and the Rolling Stones.

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

