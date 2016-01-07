Jeff tracks down photobombing beach dog

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - All week long it's been raining cats and dogs, but one dog in particular stole the show on Monday during CBS News 8's coverage of the approaching winter storm.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely played the pet detective on Thursday and tracked down the photobombing beach dog that has everyone talking.

CBS 8's Gene Kang is a beautiful man but our viewers got lost in these baby blue eyes.Story at 5:40 @CBS8 @GeneCBS8 pic.twitter.com/uyN8RUhDkq — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) January 7, 2016

600 likes on CBS 8 Facebook page demanded a meet & greet with Coral the Photobombing Beach Dog. Story at 5:40 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/j5038B8DZW — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) January 7, 2016