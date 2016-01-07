Jeff tracks down photobombing beach dog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jeff tracks down photobombing beach dog

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - All week long it's been raining cats and dogs, but one dog in particular stole the show on Monday during CBS News 8's coverage of the approaching winter storm. 

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely played the pet detective on Thursday and tracked down the photobombing beach dog that has everyone talking. 

