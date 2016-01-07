Mental evaluation ordered for stabbing suspect

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A mental competency evaluation was ordered Thursday for a 29-year-old transient accused in the stabbing deaths of his grandmother and uncle at an Otay Mesa mobile home park.



Raymond Joseph Chatterfield was arrested at a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 1100 block of 30th Street about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, roughly half a

mile from the Beyer Way residence where Donna Chatterfield, 78, and Kenneth Chatterfield, 54, were found mortally wounded several hours earlier, according to San Diego police.



Officers responding to a 911 call about two injured people at Rancho Chula Vista mobile home park, a retirement-housing complex, found the victims shortly before 4 p.m. that day, Lt. Paul Rorrison said.



Both had suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.



The motive for the slayings was unclear, though the suspect had a prior allegation of elder abuse involving his grandmother, who had obtained a restraining order against him. He also was rumored to be a "narcotics user," Rorrison said.



At Chatterfield's initial court appearance last month, a judge granted a defense request to have him undergo a psychiatric evaluation before being arraigned on two counts of murder and a special circumstance allegation of multiple victims.



Today, Judge Patricia Garcia suspended criminal proceedings against Chatterfield and ordered that he be examined by doctors to determine whether he's mentally competent to stand trial. A hearing in downtown Superior Court was scheduled for Feb. 29.

