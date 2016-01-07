Small section of bluff collapses at Swami's Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small section of bluff collapses at Swami's Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An area of Swami's Beach is taped off Thursday night after a section of the bluff collapsed. 

Lifeguards reported the collapse in the 1200 block of Coast Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. No one was injured and there was no major damage. 

However, lifeguards are keeping an eye on the area in case of another collapse. 

