Man found dead inside El Cajon home identified

FLINN SPRINGS (CNS) - Homicide detectives sought Saturday to determine who killed a man found bludgeoned to death in a home near El Cajon.

Deputies responding to a reported death in the 9900 block of Bridon Road in Flinn Springs found the body of Bren Fisher, 64, about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to sheriff's officials.

An autopsy determined that Fisher was a murder victim, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. The cause of his death was blunt-force trauma, the lieutenant said.

No suspects in the case had been publicly identified as of late Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.(888) 580-8477