Chargers give McCoy 1-year contract extension

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With the Chargers impending move to Los Angeles, they are making sure their head coach isn't a lame duck. The Chargers announced on Friday they have extended head coach Mike McCoy's contract for one more year. McCoy had a year left on his original contract running through the 2016 season. CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska reports McCoy's contract will now be good through 2017 and that General Manager Tom Telesco believes McCoy is the guy "to build around."

On the Monday following the last game of the regular season (deemed Black Monday), when NFL teams with dismal seasons announce head coach firings and personnel changes, the Chargers affirmed McCoy would be retained as their head coach through 2016, despite a 4-12 record. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich and five assistant coaches were let go. The assistant coaches were offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, tight ends coach Pete Metzelaars, wide receivers coach Fred Graves, defensive line coach Don Johnson and assistant offensive line coach Andrew Dees.

READ RELATED: Chargers keep Mike McCoy as head coach for 2016

In his three years as the head coach of the Chargers, McCoy has 22 wins and 26 losses in regular season games, making the playoffs only once in 2013 with a 9-7 season record. The Chargers also went 9-7 in 2014 but missed the playoffs. The Chargers finished last in the AFC West and lost all their games against their divisional opponents in 2015.

The Chargers, Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams each submitted applications to move to the Los Angeles area beginning with the 2016 season. The Chargers and Raiders have proposed a joint stadium in Carson, while Rams owner Stan Kroenke is proposing a stadium for his team at the former Hollywood Park racetrack location in Inglewood.

READ RELATED: Chargers file petition with NFL for relocation

NFL owners are scheduled to meet in Houston on January 12, and could begin making decisions on which team, or teams, are allowed to relocate.



Telesco announces that Coach McCoy's contract has been extended to 2017. https://t.co/v1PktIQglM — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 8, 2016

No lame duck.. @Chargers extend HC Mike McCoy's contract by one year.. Now good thru 2017. GM Tom Telesco says he's guy to "build around." — Kyle Kraska (@KyleKraska) January 8, 2016