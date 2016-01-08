Where is Jerry Seinfeld doing comedy now? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Where is Jerry Seinfeld doing comedy now?

Jerry Seinfeld joins Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and talks about his year-long residency at the Beacon Theater in New York City.

Seinfeld also hits on a couple other funny topics, including the type of person who would want to be president, saying "they’re all crazy!"

