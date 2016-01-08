Mayor Faulconer endorses Marco Rubio for president - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayor Faulconer endorses Marco Rubio for president

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is one of seven co- chairs for Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in California.

"Marco Rubio knows that it is not about where you came from, or what your last name is, but that in America anyone can succeed," Faulconer said about the Republican U.S. senator from Florida. "He has the vision and the record to lead and strengthen the American Dream for everyone."

Other co-chairs include Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel; Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber; Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Riverside; Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford; Assembly Republican Leader Kristin Olsen, R-Modesto; and Assemblyman Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

Rubio also recently received an endorsement from a local congressman, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista.

He's third in the race for the GOP presidential nomination in an average of national polling data compiled by RealClearPolitics.com, trailing Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

  • Campaign 2016 - News, opinion and analysis of the U.S. electionMore>>

  • Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Monday, January 23 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-01-23 16:52:34 GMT

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

  • LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    Saturday, January 21 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-01-21 20:51:43 GMT

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

  • Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Friday, January 20 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-01-21 04:13:09 GMT

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.