Mayor Faulconer endorses Marco Rubio for president

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is one of seven co- chairs for Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in California.

"Marco Rubio knows that it is not about where you came from, or what your last name is, but that in America anyone can succeed," Faulconer said about the Republican U.S. senator from Florida. "He has the vision and the record to lead and strengthen the American Dream for everyone."

Other co-chairs include Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel; Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber; Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Riverside; Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford; Assembly Republican Leader Kristin Olsen, R-Modesto; and Assemblyman Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

Rubio also recently received an endorsement from a local congressman, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista.

He's third in the race for the GOP presidential nomination in an average of national polling data compiled by RealClearPolitics.com, trailing Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.