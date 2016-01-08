Relief coming to San Diegans before next storm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Owners of property damaged by this week's floods in San Diego County can have their assessments lowered to reflect their new condition, county Assessor/Recorder/Clerk Ernest Dronenburg Jr. announced Friday.

The lowered assessments will remain in place until the damage is repaired, providing some property tax relief to owners, Dronenburg said.

"I would like to strongly encourage all property owners who suffered flood damage to their property in excess of $10,000 to contact my office for the necessary claim form at (619) 531-4993 or by visiting the assessor's website at www.sdarcc.com," Dronenburg said.

He said if the repairs bring the property back to a similar condition as before the storms hit, the subsequent assessment won't go any higher than they were when the flooding occurred.

The tax relief is available for any property damage includes homes and out buildings, commercial and industrial properties, and mobile homes. Damage to vehicles and the contents of a home, like furniture, are not eligible because it is not taxable, he said.