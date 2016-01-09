Gunman robs market in Bay Park area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman robbed a market in the Bay Park section of San Diego Friday.
The suspect entered the K&L Market at 1413 Morena Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m., stood in line and demanded money when he got to the counter, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.
"The employee was not opening the drawer fast enough, so the suspect displayed what appeared to be a small dark handgun and walked around the counter," Heims said. "At some point the suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of money."
He started to leave, but was confronted by another employee, the officer said.
"The suspect pointed the gun at the employee and then left the store northbound on Knoxville Street," Heims said.
The gunman was described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray jacket, a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black knit cap, according to officials.
