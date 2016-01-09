City Hall snubbed in effort to get Chargers' relocation docs

SAN DIEGO (AP) - City officials have tried unsuccessfully to obtain a copy of the San Diego Chargers' application to relocate to Los Angeles and are concerned it might contain inaccuracies.

Mayoral spokesman Craig Gustafson says attorney Chris Melvin, the lead negotiator for the city and county, requested the document from the Chargers and the NFL, and nothing has been provided.

On Monday, the Chargers released a video in which chairman Dean Spanos contended the team made nine proposals for a new stadium that the city rejected. Many of those proposals were with other cities in San Diego County and didn't include financing plans from the team.

Gustafson says the city would like the chance to correct the record, if necessary. NFL owners are expected to vote on relocation next week.