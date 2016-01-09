Roads to Mount Laguna shut down as crowds flock to see snow - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roads to Mount Laguna shut down as crowds flock to see snow

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sunrise Highway is now open, after California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials temporarily shut down the main road leading to Mount Laguna after heavy traffic caused it to reach full capacity.

Crowds of people from all over San Diego County flocked to  Mount Laguna this weekend to get a glimpse of the snow. 

CHP said traffic was backed all the way from the bottom of Interstate 8 to the top of the mountain. The road was closed from Old Highway 80 to Mount Laguna lodge.

The northbound lane was backed up for several miles, officials said.

