Bank robber hits Wells Fargo in North Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Saturday searched for a man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch inside a supermarket in North Clairemont.

At 2 p.m. the suspect entered the bank, located in a Vons store in the 4700 block of Clairemont Drive, and demanded money from a teller, but did not show a weapon, San Diego police said.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build, blond hair and "big ears."

He wore a black T-shirt with a "Star Wars" theme and dark-colored pants.