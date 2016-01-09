SDFD rescues driver stuck under flooded underpass

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego firefighters rescued a driver Saturday morning from his car after getting stuck on a flooded road in Mid-City.

The driver became stuck near an underpass at Aldine Drive and Fairmont Avenue. San Diego firefighters said the driver ignored flood signs and tried to plow straight through the water.

Crews were able to pull the driver to safety.

Firefighters also found an abandoned vehicle stuck in the same spot. There were no signs of the driver.