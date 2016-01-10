Dehesa School to reopen Tuesday after storm cleanup

DEHESA (CNS) - An East County primary school that had to close Thursday for repairs due to damage from last week's powerful storms will reopen Tuesday, officials announced Monday.



Dehesa Elementary School east of El Cajon sustained major flood damage to buildings and grounds as heavy rain deluged the region.



Administrators strived to get the kindergarten-through-eighth grade campus back in shape as quickly as possible in order to "restore normalcy for students and minimize lost learning time," said Nancy Hauer, superintendent of Dehesa Elementary School District.



Good news for the students of #Dehesa! Dehesa Elem. will reopen tomorrow, Jan. 12! https://t.co/T8N2aWm2An — SD County Ofc of Ed (@SanDiegoCOE) January 12, 2016

