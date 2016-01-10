Dehesa School to reopen Tuesday after storm cleanup - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dehesa School to reopen Tuesday after storm cleanup

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

DEHESA (CNS) - An East County primary school that had to close Thursday for repairs due to damage from last week's powerful storms will reopen Tuesday, officials announced Monday. 
   
Dehesa Elementary School east of El Cajon sustained major flood damage to buildings and grounds as heavy rain deluged the region. 
   
Administrators strived to get the kindergarten-through-eighth grade campus back in shape as quickly as possible in order to "restore normalcy for students and minimize lost learning time," said Nancy Hauer, superintendent of Dehesa Elementary School District.
   

Dehesa Elementary School east of El Cajon sustained major flood damage to buildings and grounds as heavy rain deluged the region.


  
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.