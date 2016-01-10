Driver recovering after crashing into home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver recovering after crashing into home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman is recovering after crashing her vehicle into a home in Oak Park Sunday morning. 

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Blackton Drive. Fire officials say the woman was trying to hit the brake, when her foot slipped and hit the gas. The woman suffered minor injuries. 

There is no word on the extent of the damages. 

