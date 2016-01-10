Improv group takes trolley with no pants

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a trolley ride many people won't forget as dozens of people filled the cars wearing no pants Sunday morning.

The event called "No Pants Subway Ride" began in 2002 by a group called Improv Everywhere out of New York, but it has since gone international.

San Diegans began participating four years ago by taking the trolley all around town. Organizers say that the only rules are that participants wear no pants and stay in character.

The first ever "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York included only seven participants.