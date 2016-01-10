Local Marine pulls victim away from burning car - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local Marine pulls victim away from burning car

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local Marine is being hailed a hero for pulling a man from his car just moments before it caught fire. 

Patrick Sammon says he was leaving a liquor store in Miramar Saturday night when he heard two cars collide. Sammon rushed over to the crash to find the driver of a black sedan unconscious. Without hesitation, Sammon pulled the man to safety. 

The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered a broken leg. Sammon also helped move that driver away from the burning vehicle. 

There is no word yet on what caused the accident. 

