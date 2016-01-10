Man arrested after fleeing into canyon after police chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is behind bars Sunday night after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in the UTC area.

The chase started around 3 p.m. when police tried to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop. The driver ended up bailing out of the car at Camino Lindo and Camino Reposa and tried to hide in a river bed in Rose Canyon.

A K-9 was sent in and the man was taken into custody.