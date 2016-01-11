Teen escapes safely from South Bay apartment fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen escapes safely from South Bay apartment fire

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Frightening moments for a teenager, who manages to escape a burning apartment unit in Chula Vista.
  
The 14-year-old girl was home alone and sleeping, when a smoke alarm woke her up just before 1:00 a.m. Monday at a home on Mendocino Drive.

The girl was able to escape and firefighters were quickly on the scene before the fire spread.

Crews said they believe a dryer caught on fire. 

At least four people were displaced.

