Teen escapes safely from South Bay apartment fire

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Frightening moments for a teenager, who manages to escape a burning apartment unit in Chula Vista.



The 14-year-old girl was home alone and sleeping, when a smoke alarm woke her up just before 1:00 a.m. Monday at a home on Mendocino Drive.

The girl was able to escape and firefighters were quickly on the scene before the fire spread.

Crews said they believe a dryer caught on fire.

At least four people were displaced.