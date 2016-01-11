Tecolote Creek and part of Mission Bay closed due to sewage spill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - East Mission Bay and Tecolote Creek remained off limits Monday following a sewage spill in the Clairemont area.

A landslide in Tecolote Canyon adjacent to Mt. Ashmun Drive caused a main sewage line to rupture Sunday morning. It sent an estimated 108,000 gallons of sewage through Tecolote Creek, the Tecolote Golf Course and into East Mission Bay near the Fiesta Island land bridge before it was stopped around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the county Department of Environmental Health.

Authorities subsequently closed Tecolote Creek south of Mt. Ashmun Drive and East Mission Bay from the Fiesta Island land bridge north to the visitors center at Clairemont Drive. The closure also extended to the east side of Fiesta Island.

Signs warning of the sewage-fouled water will remain in place along Tecolote Creek and affected beaches on East Mission Bay until water quality testing confirms an absence of contamination, according to the county.