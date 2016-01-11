Powerball jackpot increases again to $1.5B on strong sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The world's largest lottery jackpot has grown to $1.5 billion because of continuing strong Powerball ticket sales.

Lottery officials increased their estimate of the huge jackpot for the second day in a row Tuesday because of immense interest in the prize.

The record-breaking Powerball jackpot could grow yet more before Wednesday's drawing if ticket sales continue to exceed expectations. Officials reassess the estimate daily.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The $1.5 billion prize would be paid in annual payments over 29 years. Or the winner could opt for a lump-sum payment of $930 million.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.