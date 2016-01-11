SeaWorld begins three month dolphin stadium renovation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A three-month renovation of SeaWorld's 3500 seat dolphin stadium is set to get underway starting Monday.

Park officials say the stadium's dolphin and pilot whales will be temporarily relocated until the project is completed. The park is also planning to expand its orca tanks, but the California Coastal Commission approved the project only if SeaWorld no longer breeds captive killer whales.

See related story: SeaWorld files lawsuit against California Coastal Commission over whale breeding ban

SeaWorld has since sued the commission.